Arson probe launched after petrol bomb thrown through window

The arson attack happened at around 1am on Saturday, July 10 at a property on Crossfield Road in Skelmersdale.

None of the occupants were injured, but there was smoke damage to the property.

No arrests have yet been made and the police investigation continues.

Police are appealing for information

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and anybody with CCTV or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Det Sgt Higham, of Lancashire Police's West CID, said: “This is an extremely serious incident which could have resulted in people being seriously injured or killed. We are treating this incident as arson and have a team of detectives working to identify those responsible.

“Although we cannot release any suspect descriptions at this time, we would ask anybody who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the arson attack to get in touch with police. Similarly, we would ask people to check their CCTV and dash-cam footage to see if they have captured anything which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0095 of July 10.