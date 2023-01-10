News you can trust since 1853
Arson suspected as Wigan garage goes up in flames

Fire crews had to undergo decontamination after a garage with an asbestos roof went up in flames.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 8:00am

Two pumps from Hindley station were called to Millers Lane in Platt Bridge to discover the middle of five free-standing car ports ablaze at 9.45pm on Monday January 9.

The garage in question did not have a vehicle inside it, containing instead loft insulation and ducting which was damaged, however the firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjoining buildings.

A general view of Millers Lane in Platt Bridge where a free-standing garage was on fire
Crew manager Luke McDiarmid said: “We were there for the best part of two and a half hours and because there was asbestos in the roof crew members had to go through decontamination afterwards.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation but there are suggestions of that deliberate ignition was involved so the matter has been passed on to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.