Arson with intent to endanger life charge brought against Wigan man

A 55-year-old has been accused of potentially deadly arson at a Wigan block of flats.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Mark Baker, of Manor Street, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates charged with deliberately starting a fire in a particular home at the high rise Mannion House, Scholes, on October 5 2022 with intent to endanger.

It is alleged that the blaze caused £4,000 in damage to the Wigan Council-owned property.

Because of the seriousness off the case, it has now been sent to Bolton Crown Court where Baker will make his first appearance on May 22.