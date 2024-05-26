Arson with intent to endanger life: Wigan suspect's trial date set
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A provisional trial date in 2026 has been set for a 55-year-old accused of potentially deadly arson at a Wigan block of flats.
Mark Baker, of Manor Street, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates charged with deliberately starting a fire in a particular home at the high rise Mannion House, Scholes, on October 5 2022 with intent to endanger life.
It is alleged that the blaze caused £4,000 in damage to the Wigan Council-owned property.
He has yet to enter a plead, but on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, a date of February 25 2026 was scheduled in case he denies the charge.
A case management hearing was arranged for July 29 this year before which Baker is on bail.