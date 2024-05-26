Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A provisional trial date in 2026 has been set for a 55-year-old accused of potentially deadly arson at a Wigan block of flats.

Mark Baker, of Manor Street, Newtown, stood before borough magistrates charged with deliberately starting a fire in a particular home at the high rise Mannion House, Scholes, on October 5 2022 with intent to endanger life.

It is alleged that the blaze caused £4,000 in damage to the Wigan Council-owned property.

Mark Baker is accused of starting a fire at a flat at Mannion House which caused thousands of pounds' damages

He has yet to enter a plead, but on his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, a date of February 25 2026 was scheduled in case he denies the charge.