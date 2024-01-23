Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large amounts of stacked up scrap, including plastics, were torched at the premises on Cemetery Road, Ince, with the flames spreading to the cladding on the adjoining building.

Fire crews from Atherton, Bolton and Skelmersdale attended the incident at 7.30pm on Monday January 22, and firefighters used bolt cutters to break into the compound so they could tackle the incident from all sides.

Crews from Atherton, Bolton and Skelmersdale attended the blaze on Cemetery Road

Efforts to contain the blaze were hampered by a poor water supply, Atherton watch manager Steve Green explaining that a lot of water is particularly required for fires involving plastics.

He said that deliberate ignition was the likeliest cause and that the police had been contacted.

Crews were at the scene for an hour and three quarters.