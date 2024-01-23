Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The white Ford Transit was parked on the drive of a home in Spindlewood Road, Ince, when it caught light during the early hours of today (January 23).

A fire crew from Hindley station was called to the scene at 1.45am to find the vehicle engulfed in flames which were threatening to spread to the fence dividing the owner’s home from the neighbour’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Spindlewood Road, Ince, where the fire broke out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two hose reels, one operated by a firefighter wearing breathing gear, extinguished the fire relatively quickly.

Crew manager Kris Ogden said it was unclear what had caused the blaze at this stage and he could not rule out foul play, so the matter had been referred to the police.

He added: “The owner of the van said he used it for work and this was going to affect it.”