Wigan man's works van destroyed by mystery early hours blaze on his drive

An investigation has been launched after a blaze wrecked a man’s van.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 08:06 GMT
The white Ford Transit was parked on the drive of a home in Spindlewood Road, Ince, when it caught light during the early hours of today (January 23).

A fire crew from Hindley station was called to the scene at 1.45am to find the vehicle engulfed in flames which were threatening to spread to the fence dividing the owner’s home from the neighbour’s.

A general view of Spindlewood Road, Ince, where the fire broke outA general view of Spindlewood Road, Ince, where the fire broke out
Two hose reels, one operated by a firefighter wearing breathing gear, extinguished the fire relatively quickly.

Crew manager Kris Ogden said it was unclear what had caused the blaze at this stage and he could not rule out foul play, so the matter had been referred to the police.

He added: “The owner of the van said he used it for work and this was going to affect it.”

Anyone with information about the fire should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.