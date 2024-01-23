Wigan man's works van destroyed by mystery early hours blaze on his drive
and live on Freeview channel 276
The white Ford Transit was parked on the drive of a home in Spindlewood Road, Ince, when it caught light during the early hours of today (January 23).
A fire crew from Hindley station was called to the scene at 1.45am to find the vehicle engulfed in flames which were threatening to spread to the fence dividing the owner’s home from the neighbour’s.
Two hose reels, one operated by a firefighter wearing breathing gear, extinguished the fire relatively quickly.
Crew manager Kris Ogden said it was unclear what had caused the blaze at this stage and he could not rule out foul play, so the matter had been referred to the police.
He added: “The owner of the van said he used it for work and this was going to affect it.”
Anyone with information about the fire should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.