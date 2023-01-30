Arsonists suspected of torching car found on Wigan borough dirt track gutted by fire
A car was so badly damaged in a suspected arson attack that firefighters aren’t sure what make it was.
By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:05am
The saloon was found engulfed in flames on a dirt track off Ley Road, Astley, shortly before midnight on Sunday January 29.
A crew from Atherton fire station arrived at the scene, near to some horse stables, to find the vehicle well alight.
One firefighter wearing breathing gear used a hose reel to put out the flames.
Watch manager Lewis Cross said that deliberate ignition was suspected and that the car might have been a Ford.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.