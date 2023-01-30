The saloon was found engulfed in flames on a dirt track off Ley Road, Astley, shortly before midnight on Sunday January 29.

A crew from Atherton fire station arrived at the scene, near to some horse stables, to find the vehicle well alight.

Firefighters suspect deliberate ignition

One firefighter wearing breathing gear used a hose reel to put out the flames.

Watch manager Lewis Cross said that deliberate ignition was suspected and that the car might have been a Ford.