Arsonists suspected of torching car found on Wigan borough dirt track gutted by fire

A car was so badly damaged in a suspected arson attack that firefighters aren’t sure what make it was.

By Charles Graham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 9:05am

The saloon was found engulfed in flames on a dirt track off Ley Road, Astley, shortly before midnight on Sunday January 29.

A crew from Atherton fire station arrived at the scene, near to some horse stables, to find the vehicle well alight.

Firefighters suspect deliberate ignition
One firefighter wearing breathing gear used a hose reel to put out the flames.

Watch manager Lewis Cross said that deliberate ignition was suspected and that the car might have been a Ford.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line on 0800 555111.