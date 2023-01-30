Injured man cut from the wreckage of car after head-on smash outside Wigan hotel
A fire crew using cutting gear freed a stricken motorist from the wreckage of his car following a head-on crash.
The black Honda Civic had been in collision with a Ford Transit van on Chorley Road, Worthington, near to the Kilhey Court Hotel, the impact causing it to spin off the carriageway and into a nearby field.
The male driver was complaining of hip and shoulder pains and couldn’t get out through either of the vehicle’s buckled front doors.
So firefighters from Wigan station used shears to take the roof off, ease the casualty from his seat and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.
Watch manager Gareth Gray said that the couple in the van were uninjured, despite its suffering considerable damage itself.
The collision took place at 3pm on Friday January 27 and emergency services were at the scene for about 90 minutes. Mr Gray said that he didn't think the Honda driver was too badly hurt.