The black Honda Civic had been in collision with a Ford Transit van on Chorley Road, Worthington, near to the Kilhey Court Hotel, the impact causing it to spin off the carriageway and into a nearby field.

The male driver was complaining of hip and shoulder pains and couldn’t get out through either of the vehicle’s buckled front doors.

Chorley Road at Worthington near to where the crash took place

So firefighters from Wigan station used shears to take the roof off, ease the casualty from his seat and he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Watch manager Gareth Gray said that the couple in the van were uninjured, despite its suffering considerable damage itself.