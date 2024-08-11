Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Charges of stalking, assault and criminal damage have been denied by a Wigan 35-year-old.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Wilkinson, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to enter not guilty charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress by repeatedly attending a named woman's home in Leigh on August 4, having previously assaulted her by beating on May 12 and smashing a window at her home on July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson was given bail, conditional that he sleep each night at his home address, wear an electronic GPS tag and stay clear of the complainant.

A trial has been scheduled at the same court for February 24 next year.