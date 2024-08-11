Assault, stalking and criminal damage charges denied by Wigan man

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Charges of stalking, assault and criminal damage have been denied by a Wigan 35-year-old.

Adam Wilkinson, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to enter not guilty charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress by repeatedly attending a named woman's home in Leigh on August 4, having previously assaulted her by beating on May 12 and smashing a window at her home on July 27.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wilkinson was given bail, conditional that he sleep each night at his home address, wear an electronic GPS tag and stay clear of the complainant.

A trial has been scheduled at the same court for February 24 next year.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice