Assault, stalking and criminal damage charges denied by Wigan man
Charges of stalking, assault and criminal damage have been denied by a Wigan 35-year-old.
Adam Wilkinson, of St Paul's Avenue, Goose Green, stood before Wigan and Leigh justices to enter not guilty charges of stalking causing serious alarm or distress by repeatedly attending a named woman's home in Leigh on August 4, having previously assaulted her by beating on May 12 and smashing a window at her home on July 27.
Wilkinson was given bail, conditional that he sleep each night at his home address, wear an electronic GPS tag and stay clear of the complainant.
A trial has been scheduled at the same court for February 24 next year.