News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

'At least seven cars' keyed by mindless vandals in Scholes attack

Residents in a Wigan area woke up to find a number of cars had been vandalised by being “keyed.”
By Alan Weston
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 07:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A picture showed one car badly scratched and paintwork damaged by the mindless vandalism in Scholes.

A post on social media on Tuesday (November 21) read: “How many people around Scholes do we think had their cars keyed last night?

Read More
Police launch investigation after man is stabbed in neck and arm at Wigan apartm...
One of the cars believed to have been damaged in the attackOne of the cars believed to have been damaged in the attack
One of the cars believed to have been damaged in the attack
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There were at least seven done on Hardybutts, some on Belvoir Street and I believe a number of cars belonging to the traveller community.”

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for comment.