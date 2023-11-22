'At least seven cars' keyed by mindless vandals in Scholes attack
Residents in a Wigan area woke up to find a number of cars had been vandalised by being “keyed.”
A picture showed one car badly scratched and paintwork damaged by the mindless vandalism in Scholes.
A post on social media on Tuesday (November 21) read: “How many people around Scholes do we think had their cars keyed last night?
"There were at least seven done on Hardybutts, some on Belvoir Street and I believe a number of cars belonging to the traveller community.”
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for comment.