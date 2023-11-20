Police launch investigation after man is stabbed in neck and arm at Wigan apartment block
The home was sealed off for several hours after the attack on Ryding Close, Hindley, at 3am on Saturday November 18.
The victim, who is reported to be in his late 50s or early 60s, was taken to hospital but was well enough to return home the next day.
A neighbour today spoke of his concern at the violence.
He said: “People used to be thoroughly vetted before being allowed in here but they seem to have dropped their guard and we’ve had more trouble here recently.
"There are several ladies living on their own who are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment.
"I heard a lot of noise in the night and when I went out to get my paper there were several police about and the flat was sealed off."
Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for a comment.