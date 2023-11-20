A man suffered wounds to his neck and arm in an early hours attack at Wigan flats.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The home was sealed off for several hours after the attack on Ryding Close, Hindley, at 3am on Saturday November 18.

The victim, who is reported to be in his late 50s or early 60s, was taken to hospital but was well enough to return home the next day.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flat was sealed off for several hours after the attack

A neighbour today spoke of his concern at the violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “People used to be thoroughly vetted before being allowed in here but they seem to have dropped their guard and we’ve had more trouble here recently.

"There are several ladies living on their own who are feeling particularly vulnerable at the moment.

"I heard a lot of noise in the night and when I went out to get my paper there were several police about and the flat was sealed off."