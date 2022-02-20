It was on Wednesday January 26 that two men were gunned down on Hawthorn Grove, Leigh, one of whom managed to stagger across town to Shadwell Grove before collapsing.

The men - one in his 20s and the other in his 30s - were taken to hospital with serious injuries but both have recovered sufficiently to be allowed home.

A teenager was arrested in connection with the shootings and later bailed.

Hawthorn Grove taped off by police following the shootings

But inquiries have been continuing and now police have announced that further arrests have been made.

On Thursday February 17, armed officers stopped two men who were getting into a taxi after coming out of an address on Church Avenue, Leigh.

A 22-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

He was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, linked to an incident in December 2021, where a safe with approximately £50,000 inside it was stolen from a residential property on Beacon Road, Bickershaw.

Chief Supt Emily Higham

A second 20-year-old man who was also in the taxi, was found to be in possession of drugs and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and aggravated burglary linked to the same incident in December.

Following these arrests, two warrants were carried out by officers from GMP's Specialist Operations team, at two flats on Manor Street, Leigh.

All suspects havs since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

One of the victims managed to get to Shadwell Grove before collapsing in the street

Chief Supt Emily Higham, of GMPs Wigan division, said: "These arrests were made in connection with Operation Lockport, which relates to an ongoing investigation into two separate firearm discharges and a stabbing in January 2022 in Leigh.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to identify those believed responsible which culminated in the police activity.

"Since the incident on January 26, a total of 11 warrants have been executed across Wigan and Leigh and we have arrested 11 people in connection with various offences linked to Op Lockport.

"We do appreciate that the sight of warrants taking place in local communities can be unsettling for residents, but please be reassured that we are doing this work to bring those involved in these serious crimes to justice. We believe these incidents to have been targeted crimes with no further risk to the public."

"An investigation remains ongoing and we would urge people to come forward with any information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2599 of the 26/01/22. Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.