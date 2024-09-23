Attempted burglary arrest after Wigan bank attack
What is believed to have been a house brick was used to smash the glass frontage of the TSB outlet on Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, today (Monday September 23).
This reader's picture shows that numerous blows that were dealt to both the main window and one of the doors, but that the toughened glass held.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: “We were called to the TSB bank on Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield, at 3.10am on Monday September 23 in response to reports of criminal damage.
"A 29-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and is currently in custody for questioning.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.