A man is critically ill in hospital and two suspects are been quizzed by detectives after an horrific stabbing in Wigan borough.

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered what police describe as “life-threatening” knife wounds in an attack on Siddow Common, Leigh, shortly before 7pm on Tuesday December 3.

Emergency services descended on the area in large numbers and cordoned off several surrounding streets.

The victim was rushed to hospital where his condition is critical.

In the meanwhile two men are being quizzed by detectives over the incident.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “At 6.50pm on Tuesday December 3, we were called to Siddow Common in Leigh to reports that a man had been stabbed.

“Emergency services attended, and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Two men in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.

“We are piecing together the information that is available to us and our enquiries into how and why this happened continue.

“With what we know so far, we do not believe that there is a threat to the wider community in Leigh.

"However, we understand that an incident of this nature will concern residents.

"You will see additional officers in the area while we manage the scene and speak to the community, if you have any questions, or would like to share some information, please speak to them.

“Our investigation is in the early stages, but we would like to speak to anyone who may know more about the incident. Were you in the area this evening or have information that could help us? Please get in touch with us with any information, CCTV, dashcam or phone footage.

"Any information will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and confidentiality.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 2989 of 03/12/24.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.