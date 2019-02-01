Attempted murder probe launched as woman fights for her life

An attempted murder investigation is under way as a woman remains in hospital after being found seriously injured at her home.



Police are today appealing for information as they piece together what happened to the 25-year-old woman on Sunday.

Other news: Billy Livesley murder accused at crown court



They were called at 12.05pm to reports a woman had been assaulted at a property on Ellesmere Street, Astley.

She had extensive injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

An investigation was immediately launched and, following inquiries, a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday. He has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.



A crime scene remains in place on Ellesmere Street as investigative work is carried out and detectives are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.



Det Insp Neil Lawless, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan borough, said: “Tragically a young woman has been fighting for her life for over five days and we are doing all we can to support her family at this incredibly distressing time.



“We are treating this as an isolated incident and have a team of detectives working round the clock to piece together the circumstances surrounding this attack to ensure that the person responsible is brought to justice.



“You will see an increased police presence in the area as the investigation progresses and would encourage anyone with any issues or concerns to approach these officers and they will happily assist in any way they can.



“While we have arrested a man, I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem to get in touch as soon as possible as it could massively assist with our enquiries.”



Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 7182, quoting incident 945 of January 27, or charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.