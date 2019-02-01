Billy Livesley murder accused at crown court

A man accused of the murder of father-to-be Billy Livesley has appeared before a crown court judge.



Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, appeared via video-link at Manchester Crown Court on Friday morning.

He is charged with murdering 21-year-old Billy on Friday, December 28.

Connors did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

Judge Alan Conrad QC relisted the case for mention on Monday and a trial date was set for Monday, June 24.

Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, is also charged with murder and is due to appear before the same court on Monday.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, died in hospital on Saturday, December 29, a day after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane in Abram.