Attempted murder suspect due in court over house fire

A man accused of attempted murder will appear in court in connection with a house fire which left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Andrew Bamford, of no fixed address, is due in Manchester Magistrates' Court today (Thursday) after being charged by police.

Police remanded the 37-year-old in custody after arresting and questioning him.

The investigation is in relation to a report received by police that the windows of a home on Montreal Street in Leigh had been smashed before flammable liquid was thrown into the address and set alight on Tuesday October 16.

A man and a woman who were inside at the time managed to escape the flames but the woman suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident.

She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, who were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday October 23 have now been released with no further action to be taken.