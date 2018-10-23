Petrol bomb house attack: Multiple suspects arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a house was set on fire.



Officers executed warrants this morning, Tuesday October 23, in Leigh and Tyldesley, and arrested three men aged 19, 22 and 37 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Investigators at the scene

They remain in custody where they will be questioned by officers.

A 34-year-old man had been arrested at the weekend on suspicion of attempted murder, and has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrests come after a house on Montreal Street in the town was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday morning when windows were smashed before a flammable liquid was thrown into the property and set alight.

The couple who were in the house managed to escape the flames but the woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition. It is believed she has suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.

Detectives are still urging people to come forward with information, no matter how small.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

