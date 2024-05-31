Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman is awaiting her fate after admitting she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

The Bargain Booze outlet on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, she also admitted to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.