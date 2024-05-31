Awaiting fate: Wigan woman admits to £24k fraud

By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman is awaiting her fate after admitting she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Arrest warrant: police hunt Wigan woman who skipped bank fraud sentence hearing
The Bargain Booze outlet on Ormskirk Road, PembertonThe Bargain Booze outlet on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton
The Bargain Booze outlet on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, she also admitted to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.

She was bailed until her sentencing hearing on July 9.