Awaiting sentence: Wigan man finally admits to flouting driving ban
A Wigan man will be sentenced by a judge after finally turning up at court to admit flouting a driving ban.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graham Liptrot, 39, of Mains Avenue, Bamfurlong, was due to appear before borough magistrates charged with being at the wheel of a Renault Scenic in Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge, while serving a road ban and doing so while uninsured.
But he failed to attend and so a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Now having stood before justices to plead guilty to both charges, he has been sent to Bolton Crown Court to learn his fate on April 5.
He is on conditional bail until then.