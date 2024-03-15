Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, and Kian Monks, of The Avenue, Billinge, are charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

They are further accused of riding the Talaria Sting electric vehicle when uninsured, without a licence and when not wearing a helmet.

Monks is also charged with failing to provide a specimen.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was adjourned to April 17.