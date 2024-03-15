Hit and run: Young Wigan men accused of fleeing e-bike crash scene

Two 20-year-olds have been accused of being involved in a hit and run collision involving an electric bike.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, and Kian Monks, of The Avenue, Billinge, are charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.

Read More
Historical abuse: Wigan pensioner faces 12 sexual assault charges against a girl...

They are further accused of riding the Talaria Sting electric vehicle when uninsured, without a licence and when not wearing a helmet.

Monks is also charged with failing to provide a specimen.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was adjourned to April 17.

Both men are on unconditional bail until then.