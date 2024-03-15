Hit and run: Young Wigan men accused of fleeing e-bike crash scene
Two 20-year-olds have been accused of being involved in a hit and run collision involving an electric bike.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, and Kian Monks, of The Avenue, Billinge, are charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.
They are further accused of riding the Talaria Sting electric vehicle when uninsured, without a licence and when not wearing a helmet.
Monks is also charged with failing to provide a specimen.