Ban for Wigan man caught drug driving

Ashley Holt, 21, of Myrtle Avenue, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to admit to the three offences regarding a Skoda Octavia on Wigan Road on December 3 and receive a 12-month road ban. He also has £359 to pay for a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge.

