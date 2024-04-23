Banned driver jailed for 18 months after police chase which ended when he crashed into Wigan house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Watson, 35, of Hartfield Avenue, Brighton, has been jailed for 18 months following the chase, which began on the M6 motorway and went through three counties.

He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Chester Crown Court heard that on Friday, March 22, 2022, Cheshire Police officers responded to reports that a silver Seat Ateca had been seen swerving on the M6 in Cheshire.

Jack Watson is now behind bars

They quickly located the vehicle – which was being driven by Watson – near junction 22 of the M6. It was travelling at high speeds through a 50mph roadworks area.

Between junctions 25 and 26, when out of the roadworks, two police patrols made attempts to stop Watson's vehicle, but he continued to flee and a pursuit began

Watson left the motorway at the last moment at junction 27 of the M6, pulling in front of a HGV also leaving the motorway, and headed towards Shevington.

Officers continued to follow him as he drove in excess of the speed limit and in a dangerous manner through Shevington, Gathurst, Orrell, Longshaw and Billinge.

The chase concluded in Billinge, when the car crashed into a house and a parked car, destroying both vehicles and causing thousands of pounds worth of structural damage to the house.

Despite being injured, Watson ran away from the car and was found hiding in the back garden of the house he had crashed into.

Following his arrest, officers discovered he had obtained the car from a rental company before being insured and given permission to drive it. They also found he was disqualified from driving for similar offences.

Watson refused to answer any questions, aside from the fact that he was disqualified from driving.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and has now been jailed.

PC Richardson, of Cheshire Police’s roads and crime unit, said: "Jack Watson's decisions that day not only endangered the lives of other road users and the officers pursuing him, but he also risked seriously harming members of the public sat inside what is meant to be the safety of their own home.

"When Watson's vehicle eventually came to a stop, which was a result of his reckless driving and thinking he could outrun police, he caused considerable damage to a vehicle he did not have permission to drive or own, a parked vehicle and the exterior of someone's home. All of this would have been avoided if Watson had not got behind the wheel that day.

