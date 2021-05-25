Banned motorist drove dangerously in Wigan

Thomas Simm, 33, of Clifton Road, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the three offences while at the wheel of a Mercedes GLA on May 16 on Haseldine Street, Richmond Road and Grange Road.

