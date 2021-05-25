Banned motorist drove dangerously in Wigan
A judge will sentence a motorist who admitted dangerously driving while banned and uninsured.
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 3:12 pm
Thomas Simm, 33, of Clifton Road, Ashton, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the three offences while at the wheel of a Mercedes GLA on May 16 on Haseldine Street, Richmond Road and Grange Road.
He was released on conditional bail pending his sentencing at Bolton Crown Court on June 14.
