A Wigan 43-year-old has denied repeatedly contacting a woman when forbidden by the courts.

Neil Roberts, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, stood before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to three counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order and one of flouting a non-molestation order made by Wigan family court last year.

The restraining order breach charges allege he contacted a named woman on June 14 and both turned up at her home and rang her between June 25 and 28.

He was remanded into custody until another appearance before the court on August 15.