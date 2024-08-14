Behind bars: borough man accused of repeated restraining order breaches
A Wigan 43-year-old has denied repeatedly contacting a woman when forbidden by the courts.
Neil Roberts, of Hill Crest Avenue, Leigh, stood before borough justices to enter not guilty pleas to three counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order and one of flouting a non-molestation order made by Wigan family court last year.
The restraining order breach charges allege he contacted a named woman on June 14 and both turned up at her home and rang her between June 25 and 28.