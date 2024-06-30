Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An unscrupulous Wigan borough thief who broke into a shop to steal a charity box has been jailed.

Patrick Moran, 32, of no fixed address, appeared before Manchester justices to admit to taking the donations in a yellow container from Bolton's Waterstone's store on June 23.

He also pleaded guilty to refusing to provide a drug sample to police later that same night. Due to what magistrates called his "very poor record" and the seriousness of the offence he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

