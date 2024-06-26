Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man who finally tracked down the killer of Wigan schoolgirl Louise Sellars before becoming one of Greater Manchester Police’s most senior officers was today being mourned.

Former Assistant Chief Constable Ian Seabridge was aged just 66 when he died suddenly earlier this month.

Tributes have been paid to the Standish resident who led a cold case team that finally nailed the man who had murdered Appley Bridge schoolgirl Louise in 1995 but had evaded arrest for almost five years.

Det Superintendent Ian Seabridge when he arrived in Wigan to be its head of CID in 1998. He would continue to rise through the ranks to become Assistant Chief Constable

Mr Seabridge had already arrived as Wigan’s new head of CID in 1998 with an impressive CV behind him, not least a bravery award for co-ordinating the life-saving evacuation of Manchester before an IRA bomb went off in 1996. He was only 70 yards from the explosives-packed van when the terrorists’ detonated it but fortunately the corner of a building was shielding him when it went off.

It has long been said that it was a miracle that no-one died that day but in no small part can that be thanks to his training, strategy and cool head.

As far as the Sellars case was concerned the then Det Supt Seabridge was tasked with revisiting every aspect of the 15-year-old Shevington High pupil’s disappearance from Appley Bridge one June night and the grim discovery of her body in fields near to Billinge Hospital the next day.

Witnesses were re-interviewed, further lines of inquiry explored, fresh appeals made and advances in forensic technology put to the test, the last of these detecting the DNA of suspect Darren Ashurst on a discarded cigarette found at the murder scene.

Det Supt Ian Seabridge with a forensic team conducting a fingertip search of the Louise Sellars murder scene with Billinge Hospital in the backgound

Ashurst was arrested in early 2000 and, following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, was convicted of Louise’s murder and jailed for life. He was freed in 2019.

Mr Seabridge eventually left Wigan CID, although remained living locally, and was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable of GMP in 2002. He was later made Acting Deputy Chief Constable. In that role he was responsible for the Serious Crime Division, Scientific Services, Force Intelligence Branch, Architectural Liaison Unit and Corporate Development.

Before retiring he was also the North West region ACPO Secretary and is the ACPO lead on gambling.

Mr Seabridge had lived in Standish for 16 years before heading up Wigan CID but it was the one and only time he worked in the borough.

It took a cold case review by Det Supt Ian Seabridge to nail the killer of Louise Sellars who was murdered in 1995

He hailed from Stoke-on-Trent but never really returned to the Potteries after graduating from Manchester University with a history degree.

The son of a police inspector, he did not set out with any great ambition to follow in his father's footsteps until, he told the Wigan Evening Post in 1998, he came to the point where he had to choose a career.

Then the attractions of a life in the force grew - having something different to do each day, working out of doors and helping people.

From the start Mr Seabridge was involved in almost every aspect of policing and during his first seven years in Manchester city centre he spent time in uniform, CID, vice and licensing.

Promotion to sergeant came with a move to Longsight for periods in both CID and uniform before he joined personnel at GMP headquarters where he rose to the rank of inspector.

He later became a detective inspector during spells at Moss Side and Longsight and a detective chief inspector while at Hall Lane, Wythenshawe.

As a chief inspector of operations at Bootle Street in Manchester city centre he had some mammoth policing tasks, not least a TUC rally involving 28,000 marchers and, of course, the IRA atrocity where he was senior officer on the ground.

He said: "It has to be the most frightening moment of my life. People were blown off their feet who were standing 800 yards away.

"I was 70 yards away but fortunately the corner of a building was shielding me when the van went up.

"The explosion was so loud that it knocked my senses sideways. I was too dazed to be frightened at first.

"My instinct was to run for cover but with glass falling from the tall buildings all around it was safer to stay in the middle of the street and hope that luck was on my side.

"It is merciful that no one was killed that day.”

Away from policing, Mr Seabridge was instrumental in the establishment of the independent charity Rugby League Cares which supports players at the end of their careers when they make the transition to life after rugby, providing education and training grants that will equip them with the skills and qualifications they need for the next stage of their lives.

On learning of his passing, a charity spokesperson said: “All of us at Rugby League Cares are saddened to hear of the sudden death of Ian Seabridge, one of our founding trustees when the charity was set up in 2013.

“Our thoughts are with Ian’s wife Janet, children Imogen and William and their family at this very sad time.

“Ian's funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium, Preston Road, Charnock Richard, Chorley, at 2.30pm on Wednesday July 10.

“Guests are invited to join the family for refreshments after the funeral service at The Owls at Standish, Rectory Lane, Standish, from 3.30pm.