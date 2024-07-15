Behind bars: self-confessed Wigan crack dealer jailed

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A Wigan borough man who admitted to being a crack cocaine dealer has been jailed.

Ahmed Benny-Bah, 28, of Heddles Court, Leigh, had previously appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to peddling the class A substance in Greater Manchester between April 18 and May 5.

He also confessed to possessing both cocaine and cannabis on May 14. Sent to Manchester Crown Court, he has now received a custodial sentence of three years and four months. He also has to pay £228 to victim services.

