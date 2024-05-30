Behind bars: Wigan man who twice flouted restraining order jailed
A Wigan man who admitted twice breaching a restraining order has been jailed for eight months.
Joseph Melling, 27, of no fixed address, had stood before borough justices to admit trying to contact Michelle Melling on both April 25 and 28 when prohibited from doing so by an order issued by the Wigan bench on December 11 last year and in so doing harassing her.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was given the eight-month custodial term.