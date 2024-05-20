Behind bars: Wigan TV thief who flouted home closure order jailed

By Charles Graham
Published 20th May 2024, 04:55 BST
A 31-year-old Wigan man who stole a TV and defied a house closure order has been sent to prison.

John Blaney-Hayes, of Beech Hill Avenue in Beech Hill, appeared in the dock at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court to admit snatching from a car a £200 television belonging to Dylan Roberts on May 6 this year.

And he also pleaded guilty to going to 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes on May 14, when it was the subject of a court closure closure order due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

Read More
John Blaney-Hayes was given a four-week spell in prison

Only residents and authorised persons can attend such an address during the order's period and the bench was told that Blaney-Hayes was neither of these people.

He was given a four-week custodial sentence, the justices telling him that he was being locked up on account of the seriousness of the offence and his record for flouting court orders.