Behind bars: Wigan TV thief who flouted home closure order jailed
John Blaney-Hayes, of Beech Hill Avenue in Beech Hill, appeared in the dock at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court to admit snatching from a car a £200 television belonging to Dylan Roberts on May 6 this year.
And he also pleaded guilty to going to 8 Thackery Place in Worsley Mesnes on May 14, when it was the subject of a court closure closure order due to its being a magnet for anti-social behaviour.
Only residents and authorised persons can attend such an address during the order's period and the bench was told that Blaney-Hayes was neither of these people.
He was given a four-week custodial sentence, the justices telling him that he was being locked up on account of the seriousness of the offence and his record for flouting court orders.