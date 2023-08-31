News you can trust since 1853
Big bill for Wigan van driver caught without vehicle documents

A Wigan lorry driver is facing a hefty court bill after being caught driving without a licence or insurance.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Firicel Buruiana, 42, of Warrington Road in Platt Bridge, appeared before Tameside magistrates to face justice after they heard that he was at the wheel of a Ford Transit Tipper on Warrington Road, Abram, on February 22 this year when not having the proper and legal documentation.

Two fines and a court costs bill mean that he has £1,320 to pay.