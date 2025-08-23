There were 800 fewer incidents of retail crime across Greater Manchester last month as police continue to patrol key areas to keep town centres safe this summer.

The decrease in offences like shoplifting and theft comes as part of the Safe4Summer initiative which is seeing more local officers on the beat in hotspot areas.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is working with local partners, communities and businesses to increase confidence in reporting incidents and concerns in order to catch offenders and deter crime.

Bosses say this continues to reaffirm their commitment to safer and stronger streets as part of our neighbourhood policing offer, which was highlighted in April’s neighbourhood guarantee announcement by the Government.

Another arrest secured by GMP officers

Broader stats reveal we helped to reduce crime and get better outcomes with 15,000 fewer victims across the force area and 20 per cent more people receiving justice in the last year.

Some of the most significant falls in crime have come after “sustained efforts2 to tackle neighbourhood crimes, which have fallen 15.5 per cent in total.

Theft and burglary are significantly down by 25.5 per cent and 21.3 per cent, respectively, as GMP aims to give victims the best service possible by investigating all reasonable lines of inquiry, leading to more offenders being brought to justice.

Shoplifting positive outcomes have also increased 40 per cent on the previous year, with nearly 1,800 outcomes in the last 12 months, giving shop workers the confidence to report crime and know that it will be taken seriously.

Most recently, GMP reported to the Home Office an 11 per cent decrease (828 fewer incidents) in retail crime across Greater Manchester since the launch of our Safe4Summer initiative at the end of June 2025.

Last month alone across GM, there were 270 arrests (58 for retail crime and 57 for street crime), 475 positive stop-searches, and more than 8000 hours on the beat as part of the Safe4Summer initiative.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Boyle, GMP’s lead for local policing, said: “Our priority is to deliver results for our communities in Greater Manchester and the latest results show we are making good progress. I’m particularly pleased to see improvement in neighbourhood policing, proactive crime-fighting, and ultimately tackling crimes that matter most to local communities.

“Positive crime stats aren’t just data points for us, they represent real life improvements for residents of Greater Manchester. Whether it’s fighting, preventing, or reducing crime, we’re here to keep people safe.

“Improvements are testament to our officers who are out and about across Greater Manchester every day, listening to the concerns from the communities we serve. But we’re not complacent and vow to continue to crime-fighting and bringing criminals to justice.

“This summer, for example, residents should expect to see us on the ground as part of the Safe4Summer activity, but beyond that, we are committed to improving the lives of everyone in Greater Manchester.”

In June, Greater Manchester launched Safe4Summer – part of the Home Office Safer Streets Summer Initiative – aimed “at reducing crime across our town centres and communities in our region.

