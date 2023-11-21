A gang of yobs have been caught on camera robbing a man of his motorbike on a Wigan industrial estate.

The CCTV footage shows the heavily outnumbered victim bravely trying to fight off the masked thugs until he was overpowered and they got away with the vehicle.

Police have appealed for information leading to the arrest of the gang members who are thought only to be in their mid to late-teens.

The biker and his vehicle are dragged to the ground

The mugging took place at 5.50pm on Friday September 8 this year outside Savoy Timber on Wilcock Street, Wigan.

The man had pulled up and dismounted from his 1200cc Suzuki Bandit and was waiting for someone when three motorbikes, which were possibly off-road vehicles, rode into the compound with several young men on board, some riding pillion and with masks or scarves disguising their faces.

They surround the man and try to yank it away from him. But he puts up a fight and eventually they seem to give in.

But within moments they return, further blows are traded and the man and his bike are pulled over onto the ground. One of the louts pins him down while an accomplice mounts the Suzuki and they all ride off leaving an angry and dismayed victim to ring 999.

Yobs gang up on the motorcyclist (left)

Since the robbery no arrests have been made nor has the vehicle been recovered.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We received a report of a theft of a motorbike on Wilcock Street in Wigan at around 6pm on September 8 2023.

“After an initial investigation, unfortunately, no suspects have been identified.

“Officers are appealing for any information that may aid inquiries.

" Information can be shared via 101 or on GMP’s LiveChat facility on gmp.police.uk quoting log 3255 of 8/9/23.