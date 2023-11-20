Dad identified as stabbing victim as Wigan police quiz schoolboy murder suspect
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) responded to reports of a man unconscious at a home on Samuel Street in Atherton at around 6.08pm on Friday (November 17).
Officers attended and found Paul Marsh with suspected stab wounds.
Despite best efforts of the emergency services, the 49 -year-old died a short time later.
Paying tribute to Paul with a statement issued through the police, his family said: “Paul was our son, brother, partner and father and he was loved unconditionally.
"Paul’s death is beyond comprehension, and we cannot believe that he has died in such a violent and tragic way.
“Paul will be remembered for many things not least, his laughter, loyalty, and sense of fun.
“Paul will not be forgotten, and our world is a sadder place without him in it.”
Paul’s family have asked for privacy whilst they grieve for their loss.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, but he has since been released and faces no further action.
Yesterday evening (Sunday November 19) a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody for questioning.
Police are urging anyone with any information or footage – including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam – to come forward.
Det Chief Insp Neil Higginson said: "The thoughts of the entire investigation team remain with the victim’s family at this time.
"We are committed to getting answers for them and establishing what occurred.
“I understand people will be concerned when they hear of news of what has happened, but I would like to reassure you that we have a number of additional resources deployed to identifying the person responsible.
"We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is believed that the man was stabbed.
"We are carrying out multiple lines of inquiry and are also appealing to anyone with information about this incident to make a report to police.
“This includes anyone who may have relevant footage including CCTV, mobile, Ring doorbell or dashcam.
"You can make a report by calling 101, quoting 2727 of 17/11/2023."
Alternatively, make a report anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.