Illegal e-bikes, e-scooters and off-road bikes have been seized as police continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

Police targeted the Old Skem and Birch Green areas of Skelmersdale and seized eight vehicles for not having insurance or a licence. They will now be crushed.

Officers also arrested one man on suspicion of drug-driving and he has since been released under investigation.

The operation benefited from Lancashire Constabulary’s new specialist bike fleet. The six on and off-road bikes, equipped with lights and sirens, enable trained officers to patrol areas previously difficult to access with standard vehicles.

Bikes and scooters seized by police

It was part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide initiative targeting anti-social behaviour, including the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters and general motorbike nuisance.

Roads policing inspector Dean Skelton said: “This operation means that eight nuisance vehicles have now been removed from the streets and are no longer able to cause an issue for those living in the area, but we’re not going to stop there and will continue operations like this.

“Vehicle nuisance and anti-social driving is one of the top issues raised to us by the local community through our Lancashire Talking survey and hopefully these operations show you that we are listening and we are acting on your concerns.”

To report nuisance vehicles such as e-bikes, e-scooters, or quads in public areas, or to find out more, visit www.lancashire-pcc.gov.uk/lancashire-tackling-asb.

Information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.