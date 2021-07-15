Billinge man charged with drug supply offences

33-year-old Joseph Byrne of Coleridge Road in Billinge was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

30-year-old Bradley Hughes, of Hatfield Gardens in Huyton, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Both will appear at Wirral Magistrates Court this morning, Friday 16 July.

Suspected cocaine seized in Huyton

Two people arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply have been released under investigation pending further enquiries. They are a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Huyton.

It is now more than a year since news of Operation Venetic and the takedown of Encrochat - a mobile encryption service exploited by criminals involved in serious organised crime across the UK and Europe - became public. Since then we have arrested more than 130 people, charged more than 100 and seen 31 people convicted and jailed for a total of 366 years.

Detective Inspector Christopher Lowe said: “Those involved in the supply and distribution of dangerous drugs have no regard whatsoever for the misery they cause, which is why proactive activity such as this is vital in disrupting criminal activity and putting individuals involved before the courts.

“This operation continues apace and we will continue working closely with forces up and down the country, as well as North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency, to protect our communities and prevent harmful drugs from reaching vulnerable people in Merseyside.

“We cannot do this without the help of the public and would urge anyone with information on the supply of drugs or individuals involved in serious and organised crime, to please get in touch, either directly through us or through Crimestoppers, completely anonymously.”

Chief Inspector Duncan Swan said: “Those involved in the supply of drugs are often responsible for violent incidents on our streets in Knowsley. Every time officers disrupt the activity of criminals by arresting suspects and seizing illicit drugs and cash, it removes their ability to cause further harm and to use the misery of others to line their pockets.

“We will go on do everything in our power to protect our communities because nobody should have to fear that a person living nearby may be involved in drug supply, or that the disputes criminals get involved in will spill out into their street.

“Every time someone buys drugs from criminals they are fuelling an illicit business that directly impacts the safety of people in our communities. I would urge anyone aware of drug dealing in their area to let us know so that we can take the direct action we have taken today, and improve the quality of life for people right across Merseyside.”

Activity in the Huyton is ongoing today and the public are advised that extra police patrols will be out and about for the foreseeable to ensure your safety.

Anyone with information on drug dealing is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.