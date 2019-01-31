Billy Livesley murder probe: what we know so far

Father-to-be Billy Livesley was found seriously injured last month and died the following day in hospital, sparking a murder investigation.



This is what we know so far.

Balloons, flowers and other tributes were left on Bickershaw Lane, Abram in memory of Billy

Emergency services were called at 9.35pm on Friday, December 28 to Bickershaw Lane, Abram to reports a man had been assaulted.

Billy, 21, from Platt Bridge, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and police launched an investigation. Full story here



A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder. The younger man was released with no further action and the older man was released under investigation.

Billy died at Salford Royal Hospital on the evening of Saturday, December 29. A post-mortem examination showed the cause of his death was a "significant head injury" and an inquest has been opened and adjourned.

There was an outpouring of grief from the community, with many tributes left at a shrine on Bickershaw Lane and thousands of pounds donated for his funeral and to help his pregnant girlfriend Leah. Billy's mother Sylvia Mitchell described him as "one in a million". Full story here



Five warrants were executed in the Hindley, Bamfurlong, Ince and Platt Bridge areas on Wednesday, January 2 and police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder. Peter Connor, of no fixed address, was charged the following day and appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court in a chaotic hearing attended by Billy's family and friends. He was remanded in custody and will go before Manchester Crown Court on Monday, February 4. Full story here



A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, January 8 and was bailed pending further inquiries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, January 13 on suspicion of murder and was bailed.

Police re-arrested the 38-year-old man earlier questioned on suspicion of attempted murder, this time on suspicion of murder and threats to kill. James Connor, of Lilly Lane, Bamfurlong, was charged with making threats to kill Billy's brother Marcus Mitchell on Sunday, January 13 - two weeks after Billy's death. He appeared before Wigan magistrates on Friday, January 18 and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, February 15.

Two men, aged 25 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, January 29 and released with no further action.

Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, was charged with murder and appeared before Wigan magistrates on Wednesday, January 30. He was remanded in custody and will go before Manchester Crown Court on Friday, February 1. Full story here