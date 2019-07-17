Billy Livesley: The key players in the murder case that shook Wigan

As the trial which has gripped the town reaches its conclusion, we look at the people involved, and the facts behind the killing.

THE VICTIM:

Billy Livesley at his school leaver's ball in 2013

Billy Livesley, 21, from Platt Bridge.

Billy and girlfriend Leah Galvin had spent December 28 together, going to pay for a holiday and then to Beijing House for Chinese food at around 6.30pm.

Afterwards they went to his house and he had a bath. The couple and friend Dillon Bland went to Whelley Labour Club, where they met Billy’s cousin Brett and had a smoke.

Billy received a phone call from Sam Spruce asking him to give £80 to John “Leggy” Pownall. He phoned Mr Pownall and arranged to meet him in the car park on Bickershaw Lane, Abram.

David Connors was found guilty of Billy's murder

The jury heard Billy had a “heart of gold”.

His heartbroken girlfriend Leah, who is expecting his baby, said he was “bubbly” and “chatty”, while his friend Dillon Bland said he would “do anything for anyone”.

The pair both disputed suggestions that the 21-year-old carried weapons. Andrew Naylor, a friend of Billy’s, said he was “not a violent person”.

However, Ms Galvin admitted her partner of two-and-a-half years had “two sides”.

Peter "Ricky" Connor was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter

“He was no angel, don’t get me wrong,” she told the court. “He had his tantrums and he was a little fighter. He wouldn’t bow down to nobody. He would not be scared of nobody.”

In a statement, his mother Sylvia Mitchell said he was “fearless”, “frightened of nothing”, was “quite handy with his fists” and broke his hand during a fight with someone who was bullying his friends.

The court was told Billy had been punched several times by Peter Connors for “being cheeky”

Billy sold cocaine, but refused repeated requests from Connors to sell drugs for him, the trial heard.

Flowers and balloons left at the car park in Bickershaw Lane where Billy was killed

THE MURDERER:

David Myles Connors, known as Davey, 24. Official address Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, but lived on Bickershaw Lane caravan site, where he was brought up.

There are five Connors brothers - James, Patrick, Peter, John and David - and two sisters. The brother he’s closest to is James, the oldest.

He worked in landscape gardening and “thieving tools at night-time”, selling the tools in bulk.

Jimmy Price, Christopher Price and Kevin Shaw are all his cousins. Jimmy helped him with the landscaping and he was a close friend.

He said he was not involved in the drugs business and did not know who owed money to Peter Connors.

He went to buy cannabis from Andrew Naylor - a witness and Billy’s friend - on a daily basis.

He has a girlfriend called June Turner and a young son. He cannot read or write.

On December 27, he had stolen tools from a container in Westhoughton, using a prybar to break in. He was with Jimmy Price, Christopher Price and Kevin Shaw. The tools stayed in the

Ford Transit Connect van overnight, before he moved them into his Vauxhall Combo van the next day, leaving the prybar in the Ford so it could be used in another burglary.

He spent December 28 on the caravan site with Jimmy “messing about with dogs”, before going to a veterinary practice that was closed and then McDonald’s. He returned to the caravan site and when Christopher Price got back from work, the three of them went to the Triangle Club to see James Connor and ask if he knew someone to buy the tools. He spoke to Peter

Connors, they picked him up and were going to the Bickershaw Lane caravan site to look at the tools.

His past convictions included aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, being carried in a motor vehicle taken without consent, theft and handling stolen goods.

He had no previous convictions for violence and told the court he was not a violent person.

He wore a white shirt and black tie during proceedings.

THE ACQUITTED:

Peter Ricky Connors, known as Ricky, 32. Official address NFA but lived on caravan site on Bryn Street, Bamfurlong.

Peter Ricky Connors (left), 32, told the court he was born in Grimsby and brought up in Wigan.

He went to primary school but did not go to school after that. He described his reading as “not that good at all” and cannot use an iPhone.

He had been living on the caravan site off Lily Lane, which was owned by his father, for five to six years.

He has been in a relationship with Lucy Jolley for seven years.

Jimmy Price is his second cousin.

He had spent the afternoon of December 28 with his girlfriend Lucy at her parents’ home in Hindley. Afterwards, he went to a Chinese takeaway in Hindley town centre and went home.

Lucy was trying to tune in a new television and he decided to phone David, who asked if he wanted to buy the stolen tools. His past convictions include burglaries, thefts and handling stolen goods. He had no previous convictions for violence.

He wore a white shirt and black tie throughout proceedings, including when giving evidence. He spoke quietly in the witness box and was often asked to repeat what he had said or to speak up.