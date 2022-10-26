Greater Manchester Police traffic officers were alerted to the alarming behaviour by a member of the public on the morning of Tuesday October 25, and say that they caught up with the vehicle in the Walkden area of Salford.

A GMP spokesperson said that the man went on to give a reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the legal limit is 35 microgrammes).

The bin truck that was stopped by GMP traffic officers

He also failed a drugs test and was subsequently arrested.