Binman in a Hallowe'en mask was high on drink and drugs in his truck
A bin lorry driver tested positive for drink and drugs after being spotted driving the vehicle erraticallty while wearing a Hallowe’en mask.
By Charles Graham
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
26th Oct 2022, 7:59am
Greater Manchester Police traffic officers were alerted to the alarming behaviour by a member of the public on the morning of Tuesday October 25, and say that they caught up with the vehicle in the Walkden area of Salford.
A GMP spokesperson said that the man went on to give a reading of 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath (the legal limit is 35 microgrammes).
Most Popular
He also failed a drugs test and was subsequently arrested.
The concerned witness who reported the wagon was thanked by officers.