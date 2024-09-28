Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Black people in Greater Manchester were almost four times as likely to be stopped and searched by police than white people last year, new figures show.

Human rights organisation Liberty said stop and search is traumatic and distressing and called on the Government to invest in addressing the issues it creates.

Home Office figures show Greater Manchester Police carried out 5,785 stop and searches on black people in the year to March – equivalent to 43.1 per 1,000 black people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is compared to a rate of 12.4 per 1,000 white people in Greater Manchester, meaning black people were 3.5 times more likely to be subject to a stop-and-search.

Greater Manchester Police carried out 5,785 stop and searches on black people – equivalent to 43.1 per 1,000 black people in the area. This is compared to a rate of 12.4 per 1,000 white people

Across forces in England and Wales, people who self-identified or who police identified as black were five times more likely to be stopped and searched – down from 5.5 times the year before and 6.2 in 2021-22.

Black people were also more likely to be arrested following a stop-and-search. Across England and Wales, 15.9 per cent of stop and searches conducted on black people resulted in arrest, compared to 13.9 per cent of those involving white people.

Ruth Ehrlich, head of policy and campaigns at Liberty, said: “Stop and search is traumatic and distressing – and something that black people are far more likely to experience. Just because this disproportionality is not new does not mean we should fail to be appalled by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, previous Governments have failed communities by stripping away the support that they need, and used racist and violent policing tools to try and paper over the cracks.

“We need the new Government to take urgent action to reduce the use of stop and search, and for greater investment to tackle these serious issues.”

Ms Ehrlich raised concerns about the number of stop and searches conducted on children, with 103,000 (19.3 per cent) on under-18 year olds across England and Wales last year.

In Greater Manchester, children accounted for 23.3 per cent of all stop and searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ehrlich said: “Evidence shows that stop and search does not work, yet its continued use repeatedly forces people into police encounters.

“Children require support from the state, not increased criminalisation.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Stop and search is an important tool in tackling crime but it’s crucial for public confidence in the police that it is used in an appropriate and fair way.

“Certain groups have been disproportionately targeted for stop and search and while this has been significantly reduced, there is more work to do and the Home Secretary will play a more active role in raising standards across policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, prevention remains the most effective tool for tackling crime which is why our ambitious Young Futures Programme will support those at risk of getting involved in crime and work with them towards a brighter future.”