Bogus caller warning as men claiming to be from council target Wigan homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
There were reports of four men knocking on doors on Chapel Street in Ince on Wednesday and trying to get into people’s homes by saying they were from the council and attending to look at reported problems or chase up repairs.
A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said: “They have no ID cards and are not linked to the council in any way.
"They are all white males, aged in their 20s and wearing scruffy clothes. It appears that they are targeting the homes of elderly and vulnerable people.
"Please be vigilant when people come to the door without an appointment and make sure to check ID before opening the door and letting people in. If you see anything suspicious or have any unexpected visitors, please call 101 or in case of an emergency ring 999.”