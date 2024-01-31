News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Bogus caller warning as men claiming to be from council target Wigan homes

Police are warning residents to be aware of bogus callers after suspicious incidents in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There were reports of four men knocking on doors on Chapel Street in Ince on Wednesday and trying to get into people’s homes by saying they were from the council and attending to look at reported problems or chase up repairs.

Read More
Arrest warrant issued for Wigan man who performed a lewd act in public

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said: “They have no ID cards and are not linked to the council in any way.

Police have urged people to look out for bogus callersPolice have urged people to look out for bogus callers
Police have urged people to look out for bogus callers
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are all white males, aged in their 20s and wearing scruffy clothes. It appears that they are targeting the homes of elderly and vulnerable people.

"Please be vigilant when people come to the door without an appointment and make sure to check ID before opening the door and letting people in. If you see anything suspicious or have any unexpected visitors, please call 101 or in case of an emergency ring 999.”