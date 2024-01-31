Bogus caller warning as men claiming to be from council target Wigan homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were reports of four men knocking on doors on Chapel Street in Ince on Wednesday and trying to get into people’s homes by saying they were from the council and attending to look at reported problems or chase up repairs.

A Facebook post from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West team said: “They have no ID cards and are not linked to the council in any way.

Police have urged people to look out for bogus callers

"They are all white males, aged in their 20s and wearing scruffy clothes. It appears that they are targeting the homes of elderly and vulnerable people.