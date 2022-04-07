Bogus caller warning for Wigan residents after victim hands over £7,500

Police have highlighted the issue after reports of three incidents across the borough.

Greater Manchester Police posted a warning on its Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley Facebook page on Thursday to make residents aware.

Police are investigating

It said: “Over the past week or so we have dealt with three incidents where a male has contacted members of the public impersonating a police officer.

“The bogus caller asks a series of questions about the victim’s finances, then proceeds to ask them to withdraw a large sum of money, meet him and hand it over.

“We have reassured occupants of two addresses this morning who recognised this was bogus and phoned the police immediately. However the first incident we came across was a member of the public who fell victim to the scam and handed over £7,500.”