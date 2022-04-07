CCTV appeal to find man after stone attack leads to several buses being taken out of service

Reports were made of a man throwing stones in Leigh at 11.15am on Wednesday, causing damage to three buses.

The buses had to be removed from service and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) temporarily diverted all buses away from the guided busway, causing serious disruption for passengers.

Insp Stephen Griffin, of Greater Manchester Police’s safer transport unit, said: "This incident caused disruption to the local transport services in the Worsley/Atherton areas and put the public and bus drivers in danger. This is completely unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated. A full investigation has been launched and we are working closely with TfGM and First Buses to try and identify the offender.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call police on 0161 856 5324, quoting log 1085 of April 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

One of the CCTV images released by police