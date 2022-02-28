Wigan 'bomb factory' suspects released as inquiries continue
Three men arrested after police raided a suspected bomb-making factory at a Wigan home have been released.
Emergency services and an army bomb disposal team descended on Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, after a search warrant was executed at a flat on the morning of Saturday February 26.
Materials, including a number of suspicious chemicals were identified and parts of both Vulcan Road and Heyford Road were cordoned off, while residents were evacuated for several hours while investigations continued.
Men, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act.
The 25-year-old man has now been released on bail and the other two released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Once the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team had established that the materials seized posed no immediate risk, householders were allowed to return to their addresses and the cordon was reduced until it only covered the building containing the first floor flat under investigation.
At the time of Saturday's emergency, residents spoke of their worries.
One said: "This is terryfying. I woke up this morning to police, fire and ambulances outside our front door.
"It's frightening to have something like this on your doorstep."
Police later thanked residents for their patience and reiterated that they did not believe a wider threat was being posed to the community.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7094 or Live Chat quoting incident 907 of 26/02/22.
Information can also be submitted via GMP's LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
