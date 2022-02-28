Wigan road cordoned off after the discovery of a man's body

A Wigan road was sealed off following the discovery of a man's body.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 28th February 2022, 8:50 am

Emergency services were called to Belle Green Lane, Ince, on the afternoon of Friday February 25 after the grim find.

A police cordon was set up as investigations were launched in case foul play was involved.

But it was later established that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Belle Green Lane

As a result the operation was wound down.

"A man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

Police sealed off the street while investigations continued

The coroner has since been informed of the death.

