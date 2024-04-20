Booze thief tries selling his loot to undercover Wigan police
Plain clothes officers were on patrol in in Leigh town centre on Thursday when they were approached by a man who asked them if they would like to buy some spirits he had with him.
He freely admitted that he had just stolen them from a nearby Tesco store.
The suspect has since been charged with theft.
A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Officers from the Leigh Neighbourhood Team were conducting a plain clothes operation in and around Leigh town centre.
"They were blending in so well that they were approached by a male who tried to sell them several bottles of alcohol that he admitted he had just stolen from the nearby Tesco.
"He was somewhat surprised when he was subsequently arrest.