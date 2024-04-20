Booze thief tries selling his loot to undercover Wigan police

A shoplifter who had just stolen bottles of liquor from a shop made the mistake of trying to sell them on to undercover Wigan police.
By Charles Graham
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Plain clothes officers were on patrol in in Leigh town centre on Thursday when they were approached by a man who asked them if they would like to buy some spirits he had with him.

He freely admitted that he had just stolen them from a nearby Tesco store.

The suspect has since been charged with theft.

A post on social media from GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley read: “Officers from the Leigh Neighbourhood Team were conducting a plain clothes operation in and around Leigh town centre.

"They were blending in so well that they were approached by a male who tried to sell them several bottles of alcohol that he admitted he had just stolen from the nearby Tesco.

"He was somewhat surprised when he was subsequently arrest.

"He was charged with theft and remanded in police custody to attend court the following day.”