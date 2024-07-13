Borough knifeman avoids immediate jail time
Going armed in the street with a blade has earned a Wigan borough man a suspended jail sentence.
Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, stood before Manchester magistrates to admit having a knife in Kingsley Street, Leigh, without good reason on June 7.
He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year. He must pay £85 to victim services and the knife was forfeited for destruction.