Borough knifeman avoids immediate jail time

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
Going armed in the street with a blade has earned a Wigan borough man a suspended jail sentence.

Dean Walton, 38, of Telford Crescent, Leigh, stood before Manchester magistrates to admit having a knife in Kingsley Street, Leigh, without good reason on June 7.

He was given a 16-week custodial sentence but it was suspended for a year. He must pay £85 to victim services and the knife was forfeited for destruction.

