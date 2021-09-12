Borough man denies attacks on woman
A man has denied twice attacking the same woman weeks apart.
Sunday, 12th September 2021, 3:50 pm
Carl Hayes, 20, of Willow Crescent, Westleigh, appeared before Wigan magistrates to deny assaulting Keeley Bailey on June 27 and then the more serious charge of causing her actual bodily harm on August 5. The case was adjourned until September 28 before which Hayes is remanded on bail conditional that he sleeps at his home address and keeps away from the complainant.
