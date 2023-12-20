News you can trust since 1853
Brianna Ghey's mum pays tribute to her daughter and says she's lost any sympathy for her killers

Brianna Ghey’s mum has paid tribute to her daughter and said her killers have not shown "an ounce of remorse" and has therefore lost any sympathy she previously felt for them.
By Pat Hurst
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:58 GMT
Speaking outside Manchester Crown Court after a 16-year-old boy from Leigh and a girl of 16 from Warrington were both found guilty of the trans girl’s murder, Esther Ghey called her teenager "funny, witty and fearless".

She said: "Brianna was larger than life.

"She was funny, witty and fearless.

Brianna GheyBrianna Ghey
"We miss Brianna so much and our house feels empty without her laughter.

"To know how scared my usually fearless child must have been when she was alone in that park with someone that she called her friend will haunt me forever."

Ms Ghey added: "Prior to the trial I had moments where I felt sorry for the defendants because they had ruined their own lives as well as ours.

"But now, knowing the true nature and seeing neither display an ounce of remorse for what they have done to Brianna, I have lost all sympathy that I may have previously had for them.

"And I am glad that they will spend many years in prison and away from society."