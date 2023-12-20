An 82-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was hit by a suspected drug-driver in Wigan.

Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Gidlow Lane yesterday (Tuesday) at around 4.25pm.

Emergency services attended the scene, and an 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision occurred on Gidlow Lane, Wigan

Initial inquiries suggest that a Toyota CHR exited the Tesco Express car park onto Gidlow Lane and began to travel in a southerly direction.

At the same time a pedestrian began to cross the road in the direction of Knowsley Street when the vehicle struck the pedestrian causing serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene of the incident and a 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam, mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference number of 2406 of 19/12/2023.

Information can also be shared using our 'report' tool or LiveChat function on our website: www.gmp.police.uk